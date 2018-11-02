× Family says 11-year-old boy seriously injured in bus stop crash is ‘alert, talking and even making jokes’

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The parents of the boy who survived Tuesday’s bus stop crash is Rochester says the 11-year-old is making improvements.

In a statement released by Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum on Friday, Maverik Lowe’s parents said “He is alert, talking and even making jokes with his nurses and care team. While he is getting better, we know he has a long road ahead, and continued privacy for our family is greatly appreciated.”

Maverik was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while boarding his bus in Rochester, Indiana. The crash took the lives of three other children, siblings Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle.

“We are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support we’ve received this week,” said the family in their statement. “We hope everyone will continue to pray for Maverik and for the families of Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Xzavier, Mason and Alivia’s family and Maverik and his family.

The 24-year-old driver in the crash was arrested on reckless homicide charges later in the day and the school district plans to move the bus stop to avoid similar tragedies in the future.