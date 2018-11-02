Family of Indy man murdered 1 year ago waits for answers in unsolved murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The family of an Indianapolis man killed outside his apartment is pleading for help solving the case.

One year ago today, someone shot and killed Robert Aynes on Indy’s northeast side. No arrests have ever been made.

At the time of his death, the victim was likely outside working on his van, as he did quite frequently, because police found the hood had been lifted up.

The death took place on a rainy night, November 2, 2017, just across the street from Arlington Middle school.

“He was working on his van and someone came up and shot him point blank in the head,” said Steve Aynes.

Speaking from his home in Florida, Steve says the motive for the murder of his brother Robert remains unknown. Robert’s wallet and cell phone weren’t stolen from the scene. Unfortunately, police say very few witnesses stepped forward to help solve his case.

“It just ticks me off that somebody did this to my brother and they are still out there to do it again and it’s nonsense. It’s utter nonsense,” said Aynes.

Robert worked as a mechanic. Having no one arrested for the death for a full year has been devastating for the entire family.

“It was just a violent death and it left an emptiness in my heart,” said Aynes. “Today the first thing I wanted to do was call my brother and say, ‘I love you,’ but I can’t do that.”

A search of IMPD records from 2017 shows more than 90 of the 177 homicides last year remain unsolved. In every case, someone knows what caused the crime, they just need to speak up.

“There are people out there that have seen things. They know things and they don’t want to get involved. That needs to change,” said Aynes. “Indianapolis needs to take their streets back and help the police department.”

Anyone with information on the suspect in this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.