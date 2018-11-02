Bloomington High School North custodian facing charges for alleged camera in locker room

Posted 1:22 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 02:43PM, November 2, 2018

Photo of Bloomington High School North (Courtesy of Google Maps)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A high school custodian in Bloomington was suspended after a camera was discovered in a locker room.

Bloomington High School North Principal Michael Akers issued a statement saying the custodian had a camera in the girls swimming locker room.

Police were called, and the custodian is reportedly facing charges.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Please know that we take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts,” Akers said.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation (MCCSC) said they are cooperating with the investigation but did not know if any students or staff had been recorded.

School officials urged anyone with more information to reach out to a building administrator or school counselor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.