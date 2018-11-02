× Bloomington High School North custodian facing charges for alleged camera in locker room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A high school custodian in Bloomington was suspended after a camera was discovered in a locker room.

Bloomington High School North Principal Michael Akers issued a statement saying the custodian had a camera in the girls swimming locker room.

Police were called, and the custodian is reportedly facing charges.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Please know that we take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts,” Akers said.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation (MCCSC) said they are cooperating with the investigation but did not know if any students or staff had been recorded.

School officials urged anyone with more information to reach out to a building administrator or school counselor.