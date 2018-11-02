Alec Baldwin arrested during parking spot altercation

Posted 3:40 pm, November 2, 2018, by

Alec Baldwin attends "The Seagull" premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

NEW YORK — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.

The actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

