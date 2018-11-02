A warmer weekend for central Indiana

Posted 3:41 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 03:51PM, November 2, 2018

Fall colors are near peak across central Indiana and after a cool, wet end to the work week, a warm up is on tap for the weekend. We’ll have a cool, dry morning for the Monumental Marathon Saturday, and sunny skies for college football Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Our rain chances will return late Sunday as a cold front approaches. We’ll have a better chance for  rain late Monday and heavy rain is forecast through Election Day.

High temperatures will be in the 60s early next week before cooler air moves in behind the cold front by mid-week.

Expect a cool, dry evening.

Temps will warm quickly during the Monumental Marathon.

We’ll have sunny skies for Saturday’s games.

Hammer down! Boiler up!

Set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Rain is likely late Monday.

Heavy rain is likely Tuesday.

We’ll have a warm Election Day.

