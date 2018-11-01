Target’s 2018 Black Friday ad includes big discounts, early access online deals

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Target has unveiled its Black Friday ad.
The retailer’s 52-page ad said Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. Stores will then reopen for Black Friday sales at 7 a.m. Some of the deals are already available online at Target.com.
Here are some of the highlights from this year’s sale:
Nov. 1 Early Access Online Deals
- 55″ TCL Roku Smart HDR UHD TV, $349.99
- Power AirFryer XL, $49.99
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $49.99
- Instant Pot Duo 7-1 6 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $69.95 with $10 gift card
- Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8, $49.99
Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals
- 50″ Samsung Smart HDR UHD TV, $329.99
- 50″ Philips 4K Ultra HD TV, $249.99
- 50″ Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD TV, $229.99
- 43″ LG 4K Ultra HD TV, $269.99
- 28″ Vizio Soundbar, $49.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99
- Chromecast, $25
- Roku Ultra Streaming Stick, $49.99
- Roku Streaming Stick, $29.99
- Sony 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, $149.99
- $150 gift card with purchase and activation of iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X from Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- $250 gift card with purchase and activation of iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model), $199.99
- $300 gift card with purchase and activation of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus from Verizon or AT&T
- 11.6″ HP Chromebook, $119.99
- Amazon Fire 7″ Tablet, $29.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10″ Tablet, $99.99
- Select PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One games, $15 (including NBA Live 19, Overwatch Origins Edition, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2)
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 and Xbox One, $45
- PS4 1TB with Spider-Man, $199.99
- Xbox S 1TB Minecraft Bundle, $199.99 with $20 gift card
- $10 Off Xbox Live membership Cards
- $4 movie assortment (including The Greatest Showman, Ocean’s 8, Deadpool, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- $6 movie assortment (including Wonder Woman, Logan, John Wick 2, Despicable Me 3)
- 30% to 50% off select games and puzzles (including Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, and Pictionary)
- Disney Princess Maximus horse, $69
- Disney Princess My Size 32″ doll, $39 (Moana or Rapunzel)
- Giant 3-ft Bear or Dog, $10
- Spirit Horse and Doll Multipack, $19.99
- Fancy Nancy Bistro Set, $19.99
- Girls’ Leggings, $4
- Toddlers’ & Kids’ Tees, $5
- Select Norelco Men’s Shavers, $34.99
- Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard, $24.99
- Shark ION Robot 720 Vacuum with Remote, $199.99
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robotic Vacuum, $249.99
- $10 Select Appliances (including Hamilton Beach toaster, Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker, George Foreman grill)