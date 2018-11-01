Target’s 2018 Black Friday ad includes big discounts, early access online deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Target has unveiled its Black Friday ad.

The retailer’s 52-page ad said Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. Stores will then reopen for Black Friday sales at 7 a.m. Some of the deals are already available online at Target.com.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s sale:

Nov. 1 Early Access Online Deals

  • 55″ TCL Roku Smart HDR UHD TV, $349.99
  • Power AirFryer XL, $49.99
  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $49.99
  • Instant Pot Duo 7-1 6 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $69.95 with $10 gift card
  • Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8, $49.99

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals

  • 50″ Samsung Smart HDR UHD TV, $329.99
  • 50″ Philips 4K Ultra HD TV, $249.99
  • 50″ Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD TV, $229.99
  • 43″ LG 4K Ultra HD TV, $269.99
  • 28″ Vizio Soundbar, $49.99
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99
  • Chromecast, $25
  • Roku Ultra Streaming Stick, $49.99
  • Roku Streaming Stick, $29.99
  • Sony 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, $149.99
  • $150 gift card with purchase and activation of iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X from Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
  • $250 gift card with purchase and activation of iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS model), $199.99
  • $300 gift card with purchase and activation of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus from Verizon or AT&T
  • 11.6″ HP Chromebook, $119.99
  • Amazon Fire 7″ Tablet, $29.99
  • Amazon Fire HD 10″ Tablet, $99.99
  • Select PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One games, $15 (including NBA Live 19, Overwatch Origins Edition, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2)
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 and Xbox One, $45
  • PS4 1TB with Spider-Man, $199.99
  • Xbox S 1TB Minecraft Bundle, $199.99 with $20 gift card
  • $10 Off Xbox Live membership Cards
  • $4 movie assortment (including The Greatest Showman, Ocean’s 8, Deadpool, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
  • $6 movie assortment (including Wonder Woman, Logan, John Wick 2, Despicable Me 3)
  • 30% to 50% off select games and puzzles (including Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, and Pictionary)
  • Disney Princess Maximus horse, $69
  • Disney Princess My Size 32″ doll, $39 (Moana or Rapunzel)
  • Giant 3-ft Bear or Dog, $10
  • Spirit Horse and Doll Multipack, $19.99
  • Fancy Nancy Bistro Set, $19.99
  • Girls’ Leggings, $4
  • Toddlers’ & Kids’ Tees, $5
  • Select Norelco Men’s Shavers, $34.99
  • Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard, $24.99
  • Shark ION Robot 720 Vacuum with Remote, $199.99
  • iRobot Roomba 690 Robotic Vacuum, $249.99
  • $10 Select Appliances (including Hamilton Beach toaster, Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker, George Foreman grill)

