Target’s 2018 Black Friday ad includes big discounts, early access online deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Target has unveiled its Black Friday ad.

The retailer’s 52-page ad said Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. Stores will then reopen for Black Friday sales at 7 a.m. Some of the deals are already available online at Target.com.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s sale:

Nov. 1 Early Access Online Deals

55″ TCL Roku Smart HDR UHD TV, $349.99

Power AirFryer XL, $49.99

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $49.99

Instant Pot Duo 7-1 6 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $69.95 with $10 gift card

Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8, $49.99

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals