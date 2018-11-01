Some downtown Indy streets to close for Monumental Marathon this weekend

Posted 5:56 pm, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57PM, November 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ll be traveling in downtown Indianapolis this weekend, expect some street closures due to the Monumental Marathon.

First on Friday, the City says crews will close Washington Street between Capitol to West streets at 7 p.m. to allow for setup.

On Saturday, the marathon will close downtown streets before 8 a.m., causing significant disruption to east and westbound traffic.

The race is expected to conclude by 3 p.m. Washington between Capitol to West streets will remain closed until 7 p.m.

