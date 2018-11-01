Wet start to November with a rainy Thursday ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Such a rainy start to November! Steady, light rain has been falling all morning courtesy of the cold front that has now stalled just to our east.

This setup means a lot of rain and also wind with cooler than average temperatures. Highs will be barely warmer than the morning lows, topping off in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds will be sustained as high as 20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

Rain will be light to moderate and steady all day. There could be a brief dry period around 6 p.m., but then we get another round of rain for overnight.

Flood Watches are shown in green and those are the areas where we could see rain event totals of 2-4".

Chilly tonight with even more rain. Rain will exit after 2 a.m., leaving us to dry up on Friday.

Friday will still be ten degrees below average, but at least the rain will be finished. Saturday and Sunday will be great for fall activities, although Sunday will be more breezy.