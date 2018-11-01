× Patchy light rain likely for central Indiana Friday

A strong cold front moved across the state and brought heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Two day rainfall totals range from 2 to 3 inches with heaviest rain falling south of I-70. Some scattered flash flooding has occurred but a major flood is not likely. Patchy light rain will fall overnight through Friday. We’ll have some dense morning fog and 2-hour school delays are likely. Friday will be a mainly cloudy day and skies will clear Friday night.

We’ll have a cool, dry morning for the Monumental Marathon Saturday, and sunny skies for college football Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Our rain chances will return late Sunday as a cold front approaches. We’ll have a batter chance for rain late Monday and heavy rain is forecast for Election Day.

Heavy rain soaked central Indiana Thursday.

Patchy dense fog is likely Friday morning.

A few showers are possible Friday.

We’ll have a dry Friday night.

No rain for the Monumental Marathon this weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies for the big games this weekend.

Highs will be near 50 degrees Saturday afternoon in Lafayette.

We’ll have sunshine, statewide Saturday.

Turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night.

Rain will develop late Sunday.

More rain is likely late Monday.

Expect heavy rain for Election Day.

Veterans Day is less than two weeks away.