Indiana and Purdue win exhibition games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Both Indiana and Purdue cruised to easy victories in their only exhibition games before tipping-off the regular season Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers dominated Division II Southern Indiana 96-62 at Assembly Hall behind a good start from their highly touted freshman class.

South Bend Riley’s Damezi Anderson led Indiana with 14 points.

Reigning Indiana Mister Basketball from New Albany Romeo Langford scored 13 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in one of the most anticipated debuts in Bloomington in a long time.

McCutcheon’s Rob Phinisee also chipped in 13 points.

“Some good and some bad,” said Hoosiers’ head coach Archie Miller. “It’s good to play in front of the fans for the first time. I think that really gets the jitters sort of off the plate for the rest of the season.”

The Boilermakers topped NAIA Marian 75 to 56 at Mackey Arena.

Senior Ryan Cline led Purdue with 23 points on 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Matt Haarms added 12 points with Evan Boudreaux and Trevion Williams each scoring 9 points.

Freshman guard Eric Hunter from Tindley had a team-high five assists with no turnovers.

“I like playing Marian,” said Boilers’ head coach Matt Painter. “They have good guards. They’re Division I players. It was good for us to be able to defend them and their skill and get spread out and still do some good things.”

Both team open the season Tuesday. Indiana hosts Chicago State at 6:30 p.m. while Purdue welcomes Farifield at 7:00 p.m.