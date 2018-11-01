× Fishers man running Indy marathon to raise awareness for boy battling rare disease

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers man is running the Indy Monumental Marathon this weekend for the first time.

This is Dan Mudra’s fourth marathon, and it’s his first in Indiana. This is the first race Mudra has dedicated to someone.

“The kid is just so magnetic and amazing and energetic,” said Mudra.

Carson Burrough is 8-years-old. The little boy was diagnosed with a degenerative, fatal brain disease called Sanfilippo syndrome. It affects 1 in 70,000 children.

“(It’s) rare but not unheard of and when it strikes it’s relentless,” said Mudra.

Sanfilippo Syndrome is also known as childhood Alzheimer’s. Kids lose the ability to walk, eat and think. There is no treatment or cure. Most kids don’t make it past teenage years.

“I want to make my body do things that it’s never done before so that maybe Carson can do things that we never thought he would do ever,” said Mudra.

Carson now lives in St. Louis, but his family and Dan’s family have been friends for years. For months, Dan has trained for the marathon and raised thousands of dollars for Sanfilippo research.

“If this can help Carson and that’s our immediate need and fight in all of this. I hope with every step I take in that race and everything that I’ve put into it, I hope that it helps and beyond,” said Mudra.

Carson’s name will be on the front of Dan’s race day shirt. It’s his motivation for 26.2 miles.

“My head and my heart will be in a different place than it ever has been because in the past in other runs, I’m running so that I achieve this, but here I’m running so we achieve something for Carson,” said Mudra.

The sweat and the soreness is all for one special boy who’s stronger than any runner out there on race day.

CBS4 spoke with Carson’s mother on the phone. She says her family is grateful that Mudra is going above and beyond for them and to raise awareness.

So far, he’s raised $12,500 for the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. His goal is $15,000.