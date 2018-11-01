× Colts’ 2018 draft class providing foundational talent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anyone surprised by the direction being taken in the remake of the Indianapolis Colts hasn’t been paying attention.

It’s all about finding and cultivating young talent. It’s all about maximizing the NFL draft.

We’re only halfway through the season, but it appears Chris Ballard has done precisely that with his latest draft class. It might rival the Class of 2012 in providing foundational personnel. Remember Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Coby Fleener, Dwayne Allen and Vick Ballard?

We’ve been critical of Ballard for not being more active on the veteran free-agent market. We didn’t lobby in the offseason for the second-year general manager to invest some of the team’s $70-plus-million in cap space in one of the available high-profile free agents – most notably guard Andy Norwell or tackle Nate Solder – but wouldn’t have minded if he had ponied up for a better receiving sidekick for T.Y. Hilton than Ryan Grant.

We believed – and still do – it’s possible to remain true to the draft but be selective in free agency. And we’re not talking about one-year stopgaps. Erik Walden was solid for four years. There’s every reason to believe Jabaal Sheard will play out the three-year contract he signed in 2017.

But Ballard remained resolute in his approach. When the roster was cut to 53 Sept. 1, there were 11 rookies, including nine of Ballard’s 11 draft picks. Of the 19 players selected in his first two drafts, 16 were still around.

For those who hadn’t gotten his message on rebuilding the roster, Ballard offered it yet again in the days leading up to the April draft.

“I’m stubborn in this now,’’ he said. “I mean I am, and I really believe that the majority of your team needs to be built through your own guys. Am I against free agency? No, I’m not. But we want to be able to get a core group of young players that really make up the locker room and really define what we stand for, how we play, how we work, that are good, successful players for the Colts.’’

The overriding caveat with the youth-oriented approach? You’d better be right in the draft.

And that brings us to Ballard’s latest draft. It appears he was right, particularly at the top end of the process.

Quenton Nelson, the 6th overall pick, was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. He’s the first guard and just the seventh offensive lineman selected for the award.

Linebacker Darius Leonard was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Eight of the 11 draft picks have started at least one game and four have given every impression they’re solid starter material: Nelson, Leonard, Braden Smith and Kemoko Turay.

A recap of the rookie class, including his draft position: