× Bargersville swashbuckler transforms home into elaborate Halloween pirate ship

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A Bargersville man is taking Halloween to a new level by becoming the captain of his own home.

Dan Dugan’s driveway is now his personal harbor, and his house is a pirate ship. The $6,500 transformation took five days to complete. He and his team at DuganAir Heating and Cooling spent the entire year planning for it. Each part is handcrafted. The cannons are actual remote operated, and shoot smoke.

“Basically all this was at a different location, and we just brought it all in,” Dugan said, “Literally the front of my house was a blank slate Saturday morning, and now it’s this four days later.”

Dugan will begin planning for next year as soon as Halloween ends. He said the ship will stay up until people begin complaining to his Home Owner’s Association.