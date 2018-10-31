Victor Oladipo brings Wakanda to Halloween night Pacers game

NEW YORK – Victor Oladipo brought a little to Wakanda to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

In honor of Halloween, the Pacers star showed up to the game against the New York Knicks in a spectacular Black Panther costume.

Black Panther (aka @VicOladipo) arrives to the Garden for Halloween game night. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/K1bGeaYrme — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 31, 2018

However, this isn’t the first time the NBA standout dressed up as the superhero. Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrays Black Panther in Marvel films, gave a mask to No. 4 during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Oladipo is proving to be an uncommon NBA player. He also recently released a song called “Connected” and plans to drop an album.