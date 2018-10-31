Victor Oladipo brings Wakanda to Halloween night Pacers game

Posted 9:47 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18PM, October 31, 2018

NEW YORK – Victor Oladipo brought a little to Wakanda to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

In honor of Halloween, the Pacers star showed up to the game against the New York Knicks in a spectacular Black Panther costume.

However, this isn’t the first time the NBA standout dressed up as the superhero. Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrays Black Panther in Marvel films, gave a mask to No. 4 during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Oladipo is proving to be an uncommon NBA player. He also recently released a song called “Connected” and plans to drop an album.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.