Victor Oladipo brings Wakanda to Halloween night Pacers game

NEW YORK – Victor Oladipo brought a little to Wakanda to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
In honor of Halloween, the Pacers star showed up to the game against the New York Knicks in a spectacular Black Panther costume.
However, this isn’t the first time the NBA standout dressed up as the superhero. Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrays Black Panther in Marvel films, gave a mask to No. 4 during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.
Oladipo is proving to be an uncommon NBA player. He also recently released a song called “Connected” and plans to drop an album.