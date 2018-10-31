Click here for trick-or-treat hours

Teenage boy in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side on Halloween

Posted 7:14 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18PM, October 31, 2018

Scene of east side shooting that left juvenile male in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A boy in his late teens was critically injured in an east side shooting on Halloween night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says officers were called to the scene in the 3600 block of North Wittfield St. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found the male suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence. He was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and they’re working to learn what led to the shooting.

According to IMPD, the crime scene is blocked off and the rest of the neighborhood is deemed safe for now.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.