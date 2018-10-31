Teen stabbed to death in Grant County

Posted 6:23 am, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28AM, October 31, 2018

File image

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested two people after a stabbing in Grant County.

Ethen Wolff, 17, was killed, and Austin Woff, 22, was injured.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department determined the stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway at 5500 S. 700 E.

Two men were arrested in connection with the stabbings: Eric Jordan, 20, and Matthew Rudisel, 18.

Jordan is being held in the Grant County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery, and robbery.

Rudisel is being held on charges of felony murder and robbery.

