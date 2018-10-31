× Sabonis, Oladipo lead 107-101 rally at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – Madison Square Garden has been a house of horrors recently for the Indiana Pacers, losing their last three in New York against a struggling Knicks team, and it appeared there would be no treat on Halloween for the Blue and Gold.

Victor Oladipo to the rescue. The all-star arrived at the arena dressed as his favorite super hero, the black panther, and his cat-like quickness paid off in the end, rallying the Pacers to a 107-101 victory.

Oladipo scored 24 points, including eight down the stretch as Indiana finished on a 13-4 run. Domantis Sabonis, playing a handful of minutes with fellow big Myles Turner was critical in keeping the Pacers close, matching his career high of 30 points on 12-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds…in only 21 minutes.

New York was led by three-point shooting ace Tim Hardaway Jr. who ripped the nets for 37 points for New York. The Knicks badly outscored Indiana from beyond the arc and at the free throw line, but Indiana’s grit pulled them through for their fifth win on the season.

Next up, a visit to Chicago on Friday.