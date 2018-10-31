× Rochester bus stop location to be moved after 3 siblings killed in crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation is relocating the bus stop from Tuesday’s deadly crash that killed three siblings.

It will be moved from State Road 25 to Meiser Park.

24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, of Rochester, faces three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of passing a school bus causing injury.

Four children were in the process of crossing the road to board the bus when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Two twin boys, 6-year-olds Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, were killed.

The fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and his family said Wednesday he is now in “stable” condition.

WSBT received the school district’s official statement:

“This has been a very difficult day for our school family as we attempt to cope with the devastating loss of three elementary students and a critically injured middle school student. I am very appreciative of our teachers, administrators and staff that assisted, comforted, and supported our students and each other today in our schools. We also had counselors and clergy available for anyone who desired additional support and we will continue to provide counselors as needed. Effective November 1, 2018 Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation will relocate the bus stop on State Road 25 into the Meiser Park. In addition, I am establishing a transportation safety review committee which will examine all of our bus stop locations to ensure our children are transported safely. I will co-chair this committee with Fulton County Sheriff Christopher Sailors and Kosciusko County Sheriff W.R. Goshert. Other committee members will include school transportation officials, bus drivers and the president of the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation Board of School Trustees.”

An uncle of the siblings said the family previously reached out to school officials to say it`s not safe for kids to cross the highway, especially at the time of the morning when it`s still dark.

“The school’s been warned. This is an issue. We have said this before. We’ve made complaints, not just them other parents. It’s not safe to walk a child across a highway especially at that time because everybody’s going to work at that time,” Ingle told WGN.

The NTSB is reviewing the crash.