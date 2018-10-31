Rainy start to Halloween; most trick-or-treaters should dodge showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Such a gloomy start to our Wednesday! The good news for the trick-or-treaters is that the heaviest of the rain will fall in the morning, leaving just isolated rain for the second half of the day.

Rain will be on and off all morning long. The heaviest of the rain will be moving through just before lunchtime. Coming up to 4 p.m., the north side will be done with rain for the day but isolated rain could linger south of Indianapolis. Most trick-or-treaters will be able to dodge the rain, but plan for puddles from the rain that already fell.

Temperatures will fall with the passage of a cold front Wednesday. Early morning will have comfortable 60s, but by the afternoon temps will drop into the 50s.

Widespread rain returns early Thursday morning and lasts for most of the day. At this time, there is no severe threat.

Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday will be 1-2" with higher totals toward Columbus.

Temperatures will be much cooler the second half of the week. It'll also get windy Thursday.

Saturday looks great for a visit to Brown County! Sunday will be a bit breezy and rain returns Sunday night.