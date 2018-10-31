× Silver Alert issued for missing Hamilton County man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man in Hamilton County.

David Huffaker, 60, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the Home Place area near 106th Street and Penn Drive, in the southern part of the county.

He’s described as 5′ tall, 120 pounds with balding hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Huffaker is a client of Project Life Saver, who often assists in locating people who are prone to wandering, or who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, Autism, dementia, etc. Police believe he’s in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Huffaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282 or 911.