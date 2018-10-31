Click here for trick-or-treat hours

Former WTTV anchor Doug Rafferty dies at 66

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former long-time WTTV has passed away at the age of 66.

According to the IndyStar, Doug Rafferty died while visiting his daughter in Hawaii.

Rafferty began his broadcast career here at WTTV in 1974 after graduating from IU. He left the station in 1990 to move to Portland, Maine, where he served as an anchor and reporter at WGME for 21 years.

Rafferty was inducted into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007.

An avid outdoorsman, he left television in 2012 for a position as Director of PR and Education at the Maine Department of Inland Fishers and Wildlife.

