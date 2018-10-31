Former President Barack Obama coming to Indiana this weekend to rally for Sen. Joe Donnelly

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 26: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Obama, and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who was also at the rally, are among approximately a dozen democrats who were targeted by mail bombs over the past several days. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

GARY, Ind. – Former President Barack Obama will pay a visit to Indiana this weekend to rally support for early voting and Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly.

Obama will appear Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Genesis Convention Center. He’ll encourage Hoosiers to vote early and recruit supporters for Election Day volunteer shifts for the Indiana Democratic Coordinated Campaign.

Doors for the event open at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET. Attendees must have a ticket in order to go to the event. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at several locations around the Region. Hoosiers unable to obtain a ticket in person can request one at this website.

Here are the pickup locations:

  • Genesis Center Box Office, 1 Genesis Plaza, Gary: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Hammond Downtown Park, 233 Russell St, Hammond: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Wicker Memorial Park Social Center Breezeway, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Osan & Patton, LLP, 55 S. Franklin St, Valparaiso: Thursday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m CT