Flood Watch continues for parts of central Indiana through Friday

Posted 10:48 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49PM, October 31, 2018

A Flood Watch continues for southeastern Indiana through Friday morning.

A strong cold front moved across the state and brought heavy rain on Wednesday. Another wave of moisture will soak the state overnight through Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain is likely in the I-70 corridor and 2-4 inches of rain will fall over southeastern Indiana.

Rain will continue through Friday and widespread flooding will develop  and continue for the rest of the week.

Light rain will continue Friday night and in the colder air behind the cold front a light rain/snow mix will be possible.

Patchy dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

 

Heavy rain is likely by sunrise.

Heavy rain is likely through lunchtime.

Temps will hold steady on Thursday.

Rain will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Rain will tape off Thursday night.

Rain will end early Friday.

Heavy rain will fall across the region through Friday morning.

