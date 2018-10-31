× Extra precautions being taken to avoid election fraud, voting rights abuse in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Josh Minkler, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, is taking extra precautions to make sure voting is safe and accurate in the Hoosier State.

Minkler said in a statement Wednesday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston will serve as the election officer for the district, which includes the Indianapolis area.

Preston will primarily oversee the handling of any complaints about election fraud and voting rights abuse.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” wrote Minkler. “The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.

To report any election problems with fraud or voting rights abuse on Election Day, you can call 317-226-6333.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office can be reached by the public at (317) 595-4000.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” wrote Minkler. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”