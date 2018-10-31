Click here for trick-or-treat hours

Election officials report strong early voting numbers in Johnson County

Posted 5:39 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 05:41PM, October 31, 2018

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Early voting numbers in Johnson County are already more than double what they were in 2014, according to election officials. The significant number of early voters have led the county to make adjustments to equipment and staffing.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Susie Misiniec, Johnson County clerk.

Early voting began on Oct. 10. Misiniec said they have had a crowd each day since.

One man said he made a second attempt at voting early after walking away from a two-hour wait in Greenwood Saturday.

“I wasn’t going to wait for two hours on a Saturday,” said Sanjivan Bual, who voted early Thursday.

According to the clerk, the county has already seen more than 9,900 in-person early voters. In 2014, they had a total of 3870 in person early voters.

Early voting continues in Johnson County for the next few days at these locations:

  • Vineyard Christian Church, 512 S. Madison Ave., Greenwood
  • Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 381 N. Bluff Road, Greenwood
  • Trafalgar Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street, Trafalgar
  • Edinburgh Public Library, 119 W. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh
  • Johnson County Courthouse, 5 East Jefferson Street, Franklin

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.