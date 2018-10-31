× Election officials report strong early voting numbers in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Early voting numbers in Johnson County are already more than double what they were in 2014, according to election officials. The significant number of early voters have led the county to make adjustments to equipment and staffing.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Susie Misiniec, Johnson County clerk.

Early voting began on Oct. 10. Misiniec said they have had a crowd each day since.

One man said he made a second attempt at voting early after walking away from a two-hour wait in Greenwood Saturday.

“I wasn’t going to wait for two hours on a Saturday,” said Sanjivan Bual, who voted early Thursday.

According to the clerk, the county has already seen more than 9,900 in-person early voters. In 2014, they had a total of 3870 in person early voters.

Early voting continues in Johnson County for the next few days at these locations: