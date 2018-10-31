4 Your Money: Do you know if you need a financial adviser? Do you even know why you would need one? How to find someone that fits your needs? Our Financial Expert, Andy Mattingly is in studio to discuss all of this and how to find someone to fit any stage of your life.
Choosing a financial adviser
-
Hendricks County mother raises awareness about domestic violence one year after daughter’s murder
-
Being a successful homeowner
-
Scammers target Rushville credit and debit cards
-
Important financial goals to achieve
-
Mega Millions players ponder how to spend record $1.6B prize
-
-
Living ‘Zero Waste,’ people learn to cut out trash
-
Woman who posted a sign on car looking for donor now has a kidney
-
Finally, Mike Mitchell finds right opportunity with Colts
-
Don’t overpay for some of lifes common expenses
-
Mayor Hogsett walks property of troubled public housing agency on south side
-
-
Warning to parents: Different life jackets are designed for different scenarios
-
Indianapolis Archdiocese suspends priest following report of child sex abuse
-
Don’t forward the ‘friend request’ message on Facebook