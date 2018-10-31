Changes to Noblesville holiday plans have some locals yelling humbug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Noblesville is breaking from tradition this upcoming holiday season. The city will move their famous Santa’s House to a new location, but not everyone is on board. Holiday purists and local business owners believe they are being left out in the cold.

“I think the whole thing that's got everyone upset is the lack of communication, that something was decided from, the city never talked to any of us merchants about doing that," said Rosie Hoistion, owner of The Old Picket Fence antique shop located on the square.

The decision came down late Friday, leaving nearby shops blindsided. Santa's House has stood in the center of town every Holiday season for decades. Many of the small shops nearby said it's a major boost to the local economy, and drives foot traffic.

“My heart sort of sank, it’s a tradition," said Shannon Loomis owner of Kiln Creations, "I have a lot of families that will come, and while they are waiting in line, they will come and paint an ornament with their kids.”

City officials said the house is not ADA compliant, as it lacks a proper ramp for wheelchairs and strollers. The new location is Federal Hill Commons. The city said it will be more accessible and near the ice rink.

“I would just assume if there was a problem like that that the city would make a ramp and make it accessible," said Hoistion, “Its just too bad that the federal hill commons project and the downtown can’t work closer together to do these things in sync.”

Those who shop downtown ill get $2 off skating if they go that day. Business owners said that will only drive people to the rink, not to their shops.

We reached out to the city for comment, but they were not available to speak.