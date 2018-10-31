× Central Indiana kicks off November with Wizard Fest, Indy’s Monumental Marathon and yes, even some Christmas-themed events

Wizard Fest

Deluxe at Old National Center

Calling all Harry Potter fans! A wizard themed mega party is coming to the Deluxe at Old National Centre this Sunday at 7pm. The space will be transformed into a Hogwarts-worthy magical castle for a huge wizard themed dance party called Wizard Fest! Participate in the costume contest for your chance to win cash prizes and goodie bags. You can also play “Q pong” for another opportunity to win some terrific prizes! Get ready for a wizarding night with decorations, themed drinks, fun costumes, a live DJ and more. Wizard Fest is an 18+ event, but you have to be 21+ to drink the butter beer and other magically-themed drinks!

Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Downtown Indianapolis

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon this Saturday, November 3rd. Starting and finishing at the Indiana State Capitol, the course highlights landmarks and historical neighborhoods throughout Indianapolis like the Indiana State Capitol, Arts Garden, Lucas Oil Stadium, Circle Center Mall, Eli Lilly campus, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monument Circle, Cultural Trail, Pennsylvania Avenue through Fall Creek Place, Butler University, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Broad Ripple, State Fairgrounds and Fall Creek Parkway among others. Now one of the 20 largest marathons in the nation, the Monumental Marathon has hosted Olympians and thousands of Boston Marathon qualifiers. Not ready to run a full marathon? No worries, they also have a half marathon, 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers tip-off against former Butler University men’s basketball, Brad Stevens, and his Boston Celtics this Saturday, November 3rd, at 7 pm. Tickets are still available starting at $31.

Kelli Pickler in Concert

Palladium Center for Arts (Carmel)

Former American Idol contestant turned country music star and talk-show host, Kelly Pickler, is headed to the Palladium in Carmel this Saturday night. The concert kicks off at 8 pm and tickets start at just $35. Attendees also have the option to enjoy a multi-course buffet meal in the Palladium’s elegant Robert Adam room 75 minutes prior to curtain time. Dinner tickets are $40 per person (tax included).

Midwest Reptile Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds Southwest Pavilion

The Midwest Reptile Show is headed to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Southwest Pavilion this Sunday, November 4, from 10am-4pm. Well over 100 vendors will be on hand with everything from reptiles, geckos, tanks, enclosures and anything else a reptile lover could need. Admission is just $5 and children 8 and under are free.

St. Malachy Christmas Bazaar

St. Malachy Catholic School (Gym) in Brownsburg

Halloween is over, so it’s time to start thinking about Christmas shopping! The 45th Annual St. Malachy Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday from 9am-3pm in Brownsburg! This is their 45th annual arts and crafts bazaar and will feature over 50 vendors selling items such as jewelry, home decoration, cards, candles, clothing, lotions, candies and more! There also be a booth featuring themed gift baskets made by the St. Malachy Altar Society members. Once you shop up an appetite, fill up on chicken noodle soup or chicken salad sandwiches and delicious homemade desserts from the Altar Society volunteers starting at 11am.

Center Grove Holiday Craft Fair

Center Grove High School

Make your plans to shop the 36th Annual Center Grove Craft Fair at Center Grove High School on Saturday, November 3rd! Our 250+ talented vendors have something for everyone. Doors open from 8:30am-4:00pm. Get photos with Santa from 9am-2pm. Admission is just $2. Parking is free!

Whitestown Festival of Lights and Indian Food Fair

Whitestown Municipal Complex

This Saturday marks the 2nd annual ‘Festival of Lights’ and Indian Food Fair at the Whitestown Municipal Complex! There will be Bollywood & traditional dance performances, authentic Indian cuisine, crafts, henna tattoos, traditional Indian items for sale, fireworks, and so more! This event runs from 6-9pm. Admission is free!

