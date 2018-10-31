Click here for trick-or-treat hours

ADORABLE dogs dress up for Halloween at Indy Hound

Posted 5:16 pm, October 31, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who says Halloween is only for humans? Not these sweet pups!

Furry friends at Indy Hound dressed to impress on Wednesday for Halloween.

Nearly 55 dogs arrived to the daycare this morning, dressed head to tail for Indy Hound’s Third Annual Howl-o-ween costume contest.

Megan Martin and her dog, Pax

Each dog took part in a quick photo shoot upon arriving, before taking off their costumes to enjoy a fun day of tricks and treats!

Costumes included Cardi B, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and even a Big Mac!

The contest includes several costume categories and voting will continue through Thursday.

Check out some of the costumes below and head over to Indy Hound’s Instagram page to “like” your favorites.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.