Students at Noblesville High School design Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

Posted 6:55 pm, October 30, 2018, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Students at Noblesville High School are bringing joy to children in wheelchairs this Halloween.

Students enrolled in the advanced manufacturing class at Noblesville High School spent the past few months designing custom-made Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs.

The group of students met with three local elementary students to figure out what they wanted to be for Halloween, made proper measurements and went to work.

Austin Hensley is a senior at Noblesville High School and launched the Halloween project last year.

"This is kind of one of those days, that one time of the year that everyone can do the same thing," said Hensley. "I just wanted to help them be a part of it."

This year, he worked with his classmates to expand the project to provide more costumes to kids.

"I knew we could do more than one, so I wanted to test ourselves and see how much we could do this year," said Hensley.

The high school students involved in the project presented the costumes to three students Tuesday afternoon at Hinkle Creek Elementary. This year's costumes included a school bus, a Minion, and Batman.

Isaiah Wiggins-Sandlin receives his custom-made wheelchair

"Isaiah is very honest, so to see him very happy, it's really nice," said Hensley. "I really wanted to make sure it was going to be perfect for him."

