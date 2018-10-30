Lockdown was issued at Blackford High School Tuesday after gun found, juvenile arrested

Posted 9:27 pm, October 30, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. – Authorities say a gun was found at Blackford High School Tuesday, which prompted a lockdown.

At around 2:10 p.m., it was reported to school officials that a student was in possession of a gun at school. The school was immediately put into lockdown while authorities were notified.

Around five minutes later, officials say a juvenile was placed into custody after the gun was found.

As an additional precaution every student, every backpack and every classroom was searched to ensure student safety. This led to the prolonged after school dismissal.

The school says coincidentally, at the same time, another student suffered an injury in industrial technology and had to be transported to the hospital. It reportedly caused speculation among students that the injury was related to the gun incident.

Blackford County Schools will resume at normal time Wednesday morning. Students will have access to counselors if needed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.