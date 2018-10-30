LIVE STREAM: Indiana U.S. Senate candidates face off in 2nd debate

ISP arrests California man after $5M worth of cocaine, meth discovered in semi

Posted 7:10 pm, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27PM, October 30, 2018

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday morning after ISP said 220 pounds of cocaine and 65 pounds of meth were found inside a semi-truck.

At around 10:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over the semi at the eastbound scales located at the 1 mile-marker. After consent from the driver, 22-year-old Ravinder Kaler, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested after $5 million worth of cocaine and meth were discovered.

22-year-old Ravninder Kaler

Police said the semi was loaded with aluminum crates and was traveling from California to Ohio.

Kaler faces the charges of dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics.

