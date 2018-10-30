Indiana U.S. Senate candidates squared off Tuesday night in second debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s three U.S. Senate candidates faced off in the second debate of the general election campaign Tuesday night.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton appeared together Tuesday night at the Toby Theater at Newfields, formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S . and could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Braun and Donnelly are neck-and-neck recent public opinion polls.

The first topic that was discussed was President Trump saying he plans to end birthright citizenship. Donnelley referenced how he voted three times for a wall at the border, but said changing the 14th Amendment should be handled by congress.

Braun said, “Finally, we have a leader in the White House who is doing something about it. … We’ll see how (legislation) pans out.”

Lucy Brenton referenced that politicians always want to make laws and asked the crowd, “What if your leaders are doing the wrong thing?”

The debate moved to affordable healthcare and tax cuts. Braun referenced that “this is the hottest economy we’ve had in years.”

Donnelly remarked, “We can’t have tax cuts that just help the wealthiest.” Brenton said that the large national debt will create “economic slavery for children.

Other debate topics included protecting sexual assault survivors, hunger in Indiana and Saudi Arabia.

One thing that was not discussed was the mass shooting in Pittsburgh or bombs being mailed critics of President Trump.

Trump and VP Pence will be in Southport Friday to rally for Mike Braun.

Election night is one week from Tuesday, on Nov. 6.