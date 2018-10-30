IMPD asking for public’s help following armed robbery of north side Circle K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD robbery detectives are asking the public’s help to help identify a man accused of robbing a Circle K with a gun.

On Aug. 12, officers were dispatched to a north side Circle K, in the 5600 block of Michigan Rd., on the report of a business robbery.

When they arrived, they were informed by witnesses a man with a silver revolver took money and fled the scene, possibly in a silver Chevy Equinox.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20’s, 5’8″, 185 lbs., with a goatee and tattoos on his neck.

If you recognize him, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

