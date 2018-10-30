Gorgeous Tuesday with rain arriving early Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool enough for a jacket Tuesday morning but kids may be leaving those jackets behind this afternoon! It will get breezy but that just pumps in the warm air getting Central Indiana into the upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds will filter in and out. High pressure kept us lovely for the start of the week but a cold front will slide into Illinois and Wisconsin Tuesday evening, rain developing, and push rain our way early on Halloween. Not only will it rain on Wednesday but also on Thursday so rain totals will climb to an inch widespread with higher totals Indianapolis and south. Tuesday's high will be above average climbing to 67. The breeze will pick up for the second half of the day. This is a fantastic forecast for this far into the season. Rain will start early Wednesday morning meaning a wet commute for most. Rain will be on and off all day. There could be a brief window for dry trick-or-treating but it really will be cutting things close. Overall, plan for rain boots with costumes. Anyone dressing up as their favorite weather reporter...? Halloween will start warmer near 60 in the early morning but cooling all day so that by 5pm we'll just be in the low 50s.

That cold front sure will drop our temperatures. Highs will only be in the 40s Thursday and Friday. We'll creep toward the 50s for the weekend.