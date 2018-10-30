× Former Olympic gymnast, sister file lawsuits in USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) — A former Olympic gymnast and her sister, who also competed on the national team, claim in lawsuits that USA Gymnastics enabled and failed to prevent sexual abuse by the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar.

The civil suits filed Monday in Los Angeles by Tasha and Jordan Schwikert also name as defendants the U.S. Olympic Committee and Nassar.

Nassar is in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

The sisters both claim Nassar assaulted them. They allege in court filings that the organizations failed to take abuse allegations seriously.

USA Gymnastics released this statement:

USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry that Tasha and Jordan Schwikert, or any athlete, were abused by Larry Nassar during their gymnastics careers. The organization has undergone significant reforms in the wake of his horrific acts that have impacted our athletes and community forever. The new board of directors and staff are working every day to make meaningful changes to ensure that athlete safety and well-being remains at the forefront of our work. We are focused on fostering an environment that is safe, positive and encouraging for athletes and all members.

This comes as the organization calls for its head tumbling coach, Sergio Galves, to resign from the role pending an investigation into a report filed with U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The nonprofit’s focus is eliminating abuse in amateur and professional sports.

He will also not travel with the team to the 2018 Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, “to maintain a safe environment for its athletes.”

It’s not clear what is alleged in the report.

Online USAG records show Galvez is suspended pending a hearing. The records indicate Galvez is not to have any unsupervised contact with minor athletes.