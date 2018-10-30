Driver arrested, facing four charges after Rochester bus stop crash kills three siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - The driver who struck and killed three siblings at a Rochester bus stop Tuesday morning has been arrested and charged with three felonies.

24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, of Rochester, faces three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of passing a school bus causing injury.

A warrant was initially issued for her arrest, put ISP says Shepherd was arrested at her place of work just after 4:00 p.m.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. in front of a mobile home park in the 4600 block of N. State Road 25. Indiana State Police say the bus driver put the “STOP” arm down and the four children were boarding the bus when a 2017 Toyota Tacoma going southbound hit them.

Three children died at the scene. They have been identified as twin 6-year-old boys, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

An 11-year-old boy not related to the siblings, later identified as Maverik Lowe, was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital in Fort Wayne. ISP says Lowe is in surgery for internal injuries and multiple broken bones.

The siblings attended Mentone Elementary School and Lowe attended Tippecanoe Valley Middle School. The school bus was from the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation.

This is an active investigation.