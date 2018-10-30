Driver arrested, facing four charges after Rochester bus stop crash kills three siblings

Posted 5:10 pm, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23PM, October 30, 2018

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - The driver who struck and killed three siblings at a Rochester bus stop Tuesday morning has been arrested and charged with three felonies.

24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, of Rochester, faces three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of passing a school bus causing injury.

A warrant was initially issued for her arrest, put ISP says Shepherd was arrested at her place of work just after 4:00 p.m.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. in front of a mobile home park in the 4600 block of N. State Road 25. Indiana State Police say the bus driver put the “STOP” arm down and the four children were boarding the bus when a 2017 Toyota Tacoma going southbound hit them.

Three children died at the scene. They have been identified as twin 6-year-old boys, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

Siblings Xzavier & Mason Ingle, 6, Alivia Stahl, 9 (Photo provided by family via WGN)

An 11-year-old boy not related to the siblings, later identified as Maverik Lowe, was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital in Fort Wayne. ISP says Lowe is in surgery for internal injuries and multiple broken bones.

The siblings attended Mentone Elementary School and Lowe attended Tippecanoe Valley Middle School. The school bus was from the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation.

This is an active investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.