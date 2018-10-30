× A Flood Watch for central Indiana on Halloween

A Flood Watch has been issued for the southeastern part of the state from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

A strong cold front will move across the state and bring heavy rain late Tuesday night through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall during the day and taper off Wednesday evening. Another wave of moisture will soak the state Wednesday night through Thursday. 1-3 inches of rain is likely in the I-70 corridor and 2-4 inches of rain will fall over southeastern Indiana. Widespread flooding will develop Wednesday night and continue for the rest of the week.

A second wave of heavy rain will soak the state Thursday through Friday, so our Flood Watch may need to be expanded or extended.

Light rain will continue Friday night and in the colder air behind the cold front a light rain/snow mix will be possible.

We had our wettest Halloween on record in 2013.

Rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Rain will continue through lunchtime.

Heavy rain will fall south of I-70 Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall during the day.

Rain will continue Wednesday evening.

We’ll have winds from the north through the evening

We have a Flood Watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday.

Rain will continue Thursday afternoon.

2 inch rainfall amounts will be common by Friday morning.