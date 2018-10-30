× 3 children killed, 1 seriously injured while waiting for Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Three children were killed and one child was seriously injured when they were hit at a school bus stop in Rochester Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police say the children were at a Tippecanoe Valley school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25 when they were hit by a vehicle. Three children died, and one child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

The parents of the children involved have been notified.

It is unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.