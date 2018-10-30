× 15-year-old accused of raping 6-year-old girl on Ohio school bus

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – A 15-year-old faces a rape charge after investigators say he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old old girl on an Ohio school bus.

According to WCMH, the girl told her parents what happened when she came home from school. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Oct. 24, 2018.

The 15-year-old is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition, authorities said.

In a letter to parents about the assault, Benjamin Logan Local School District Superintendent David Harmon said the district was cooperating with the investigation.

“I am not at liberty to share the intimate details of what exactly occurred, but I share this with you because trauma of any kind may ‘open the wounds’ of previously existing things for kids,” Harmon wrote. “If students bring something to you, we will most certainly respond and ensure they have the proper care.”