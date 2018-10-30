× 13-year-old Avon student facing charges in social media threat case

AVON, Ind. – A 13-year-old student at Avon Middle School South is facing charges in connection with a threat made on a social media over fall break.

Avon police says they responded immediately after the Avon Community School Corporation notified them of the threat last Thursday. Detectives say they moved quickly to seize electronic data of the reported incident and made contact with witnesses, the juvenile suspect and the teen’s legal guardians.

The police department also petitioned the Hendricks County Court system for search warrants to seize all weapons and ammunition from the teen’s residence. Police say charges in the case have been filed with Hendricks County prosecutors, but the department didn’t elaborate further.

A school resource officer is staffed at the middle school and police say the school district is following its established protocols for handling such matters at an internal level.

“We hope that our community takes comfort in the fact that EVERY SINGLE reported threat is investigated by our agency immediately and thoroughly,” wrote police in a press release. “While we are bound from releasing all information to the community (particularly in juvenile matters), please know that our department would never sacrifice the integrity of school safety for any circumstance (popular or unpopular).”

Police hope parents take a moment to discuss the seriousness of making violent references with their children.

“Often times, students make these references as a joke, however sometimes they may be struggling with some type of hardship and are simply unsure or insecure of how to ask for help,” wrote police.