Zionsville apartment complex shooting prompts manhunt, victim shot in head

Posted 11:07 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34PM, October 29, 2018

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Zionsville are looking for a suspect after a shooting at Quail Run Apartments Monday night.

Zionsville police say a man was shot in the head at the complex and they are currently looking for a suspect. The suspect reportedly fled the area and is described as a heavy set white or Hispanic male wearing a red shirt.

At around 10:00, police were dispatched to the area on the report of a person shot.

In May of last year, a 30-year-old Indianapolis man was shot and killed in the same apartment complex.

The Boone County Sheriff Department tweeted residents should make sure doors are secure and if you see suspicious activity to call 911.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

