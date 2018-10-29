× Some Indiana communities change trick-or-treating to Tuesday, Friday due to possible rain on Halloween

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Some Indiana communities are changing the day children will go trick-or-treating due to anticipated bad weather on Halloween.

The City of North Vernon made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning. City officials said due to the fact that there is a 100% chance of rain and heavy rainfall may cause problems, they decided to push it back to Friday. The hours remain unchanged. Children may trick-or-treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Town of Hope is also moving its trick-or-treating to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to police.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier announced Monday that trick-or-treating hours will be Tuesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. instead of Wednesday.

Find a complete list of trick-or-treat times in other Indiana communities here.