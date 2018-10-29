× President Trump will rally in Southport for Mike Braun on Friday

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – President Donald Trump is expected to return to central Indiana on Friday.

The White House confirmed the GOP leader will be campaign for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the Southport Fieldhouse, one of the largest high school gymnasiums in the country.

Trump will return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne for another rally.

This comes just days after Trump visited Indianapolis to speak at the National FFA Convention at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

During these appearances, Trump will likely continue to express his support for Braun, who is in a tight race against Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.