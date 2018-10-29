President Trump will reportedly rally in Southport for Mike Braun on Friday

US President Donald Trump speaks at the 91st Annual FFA Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – President Donald Trump is expected to return to central Indiana on Friday.

Our partners at the Indy Star have learned the GOP leader will be campaign for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the Southport Fieldhouse, one of the largest high school gymnasiums in the country.

The Star also reports that the President will likely return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5.

This comes just days after Trump visited Indianapolis to speak at the National FFA Convention at the Bankers House Fieldhouse.

During these appearances, Trump will likely continue to express his support for Braun, who is in a tight race against Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

