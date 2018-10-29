North Vernon changes trick-or-treating to Friday due to possible rainy weather on Halloween

Posted 10:47 am, October 29, 2018, by

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana city is changing the day children will go trick-or-treating due to anticipated bad weather on Halloween.

The City of North Vernon made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning. City officials said due to the fact that there is a 100% chance of rain and heavy rainfall may cause problems, they decided to push it back to Friday. The hours remain unchanged. Children may trick-or-treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Find a complete list of trick-or-treat times in other Indiana communities here.

