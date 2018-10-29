Man in serious condition after being attacked with hatchet on Indy’s south side

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was reportedly attacked with a hatchet on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday.

Police say officers found the man in a Walmart parking lot in the 7200 block of U.S. 31 when they responded the scene shortly before noon.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

A public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it’s unclear at this time whether the man was attacked at the store or if he drove there afterwards.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

