Man dies after being found shot in Anderson

Posted 11:33 am, October 29, 2018, by

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man was shot to death in Anderson early Sunday morning.

The police department says the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Columbus Ave. at about 3:30 a.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but police say he didn’t survive his injuries.

Officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

