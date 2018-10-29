Lovely start to the week but rain expected on Halloween

Posted 7:02 am, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, October 29, 2018

You'll need just a jacket and your sunglasses for this beautiful fall day.  We have a fabulous forecast for your work week.

High pressure is positioned to our southwest today, which will keep any wet weather out of our area.  We'll see a few clouds off in the distance Monday, but overall the day will be sunny.  A few more clouds get tossed in Tuesday out ahead of the nearing cold front.

Monday will be absolutely beautiful with a high of 57 and plenty of sunshine.  Tuesday will be even warmer as we'll soar into the 60s!

Halloween is Wednesday and there will be rain.  As of the latest forecast, the heaviest of the rain should be earlier in the day with just isolated rain by trick-or-treat time.

The cold front that brings the wind on Tuesday and the rain on Wednesday will bring the cold for Thursday!  Noticeably cooler for the second half of the week.

