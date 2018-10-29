Kentucky man says he regrets dressing son as Hitler for Halloween after receiving criticism

OWENSBORO, KY. – A man in Kentucky who dressed his son like Hitler for Halloween now says he regrets that decision.

Bryant Goldbach dressed as a Nazi soldier and his son wore a Hitler costume to Owensboro’s Trail of Treats on Thursday. Goldbach stirred controversy after sharing the picture online, complaining that his family received “snide remarks” and grown adults “threatened” his son.

Goldbach said they love history and they “often dress the part of historical figures.”

However, Goldbach later told WEHT he didn’t think the idea through, and now he regrets the decision.

Goldbach also said he never expected to receie backlash.

“I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn’t occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part,” Goldbach told WEHT